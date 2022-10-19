Looking for a new phone Moto G100 or like.

Currently looking at the Moto G100 with a Snapdragon 870, 8/128GB RAM/ROM, SD slot, 3.5mm on phone audio jack, HDMI out, and side fingerprint read for about 400usd.

Dual sim support with a SD slot is optional.

Android 12 is a must because 11 has broken Bluetooth support. Unlocked and root-able is recommended.

Planning of using Mint Mobile and TextNow.



Current phone is the Redmi Note 9S with a SD720G, 6/128GB RAM/ROM, on Android 11, waiting for 12 that is said to be release. Also the mic is not working, most likely because I failed to completely solder on that 40pin connector all the way. Atleast I didn't glue on the back glass yet. lol



Thx, d.