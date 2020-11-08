Looking for a new modem and router or combo. Suggestions

I'm having to replace my Motorola 7315 due to the router sucking so bad Motorola is giving me my money back (They don't have another one in stock, probably because they are such POS.)



Combo modem/router or individual?



--I don't need all of the bells and whistles, and my internet plan is probably not going to be any higher than it is right now at 100Mbps download.



--A basic QoS would be nice, but nothing fancy is needed, or nothing at all really. Price is more important.



--2.4 and 5Hz, definitely.



--Other than that, price is the main concern. I want to keep it right in the $100.00 area give or take 20.