Looking for a new 4TB NVME for my game drive and a 2.5in 4TB SATA for bulk storage in my laptop.

I have a MSI GL65 Leopard that now supports 2 PCIe 3 NVMEs.
Looking at this one for my dedicated game drive and figure it'll be find once I dump the 2TB of games of it. Future games will be dumped to it via the interwebs. The PCIe 4 drive should be fine if I decide to transfer to new laptop.
https://us-store.msi.com/SPATIUM-M461-4TB
And maybe this for my bulk drive to store media and games that don't need high speeds to run.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/1485686094?offerId=F0FE9873D6D7438899FE14607896A731
or this
https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/2887360884?offerId=F5B356774D6F4E8B980D6025024DEAAB
or one of needs 2 in need be.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Crucial-...0-MB-s-CT4000MX500SSD1/272467241?from=/search
or
https://www.walmart.com/ip/SAMSUNG-...rive-SSD-MZ-77Q4T0B-AM/996761615?from=/search
Anyone see any issues when my selections, thx, d.
Edit: current game drive is a 2TB version of this that will be transferred to be my OS drive.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08FSXCFJG/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
