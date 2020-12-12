Looking for a low maintenance PoE 24 port switch for Church install. HP Office Connect or something else?

I support a small church as a volunteer for their IT needs. They would like to install a new camera security system - probably to include 6-9 cameras, and they also need a better switch in their central office for the half dozen network drops to various other areas. The router is a Netgear Nighthawk x8, and it's attached to a google fiber modem. They have a business connection with 100Mb/s speeds. A PoE ethernet switch is needed.I don’t have any experience with PoE switches. The cameras are yet to be decided, but they will feed into a Synology Diskstation DS920+ NAS which we've already purchased. The cameras will be setup for motion capture - not 24/7 capture. I have good experience with a 24port HP Office Connect at my house for personal and LAN party use – it was probably around $200 a couple years ago, but mine is not POE. It works great, is passively cooled (silent, and no small fan to go bad/get filled with dust), has a simple management interface, has a lifetime warranty, and just does it’s thing without issue. I use LACP with the Office Connect on my QNAP NAS (link aggregation). No frills, easy peasy. It does allow for LACP, so I can use link aggregation to the NAS for more bandwidth from multiple connections. This simplicity is basically what the Church needs, but with PoE capability.I see there is an HP Office Connect 1820 with 24 ports/12 ports of PoE (30 watts each link) for around $300Here’s the broader list of Office Connect switchesAnd quick specs link:Is there anything I should be considering in the world of PoE that this switch may be missing? Someone said something about autosensing voltage since we don't know what cameras we will use yet. Is that something I need to be concerned with?I see there are different power output levels over PoE.Priority of the use case are simple setup, no maintenance, and good reliability. Absolute performance and full fledged list isn't top priority - none of the fancy stuff will be utilized. This is a small church with a handful of network drops.