Looking for a laptop style, well lit keyboard to replace Logitech K810.

I've gone through three Logitech K810 keyboards in the past few years, loved the keyboard yet keys broke and found out that Logitech does not produce the keyboard anymore and cannot replace it under warranty.



What I loved about it was how small and well lit the keyboard was and the "chicklet/laptop" style keys were so easy to type on. Currently I'm using a Logitech K830 which I acquired for free but I hate how hard the keys are to press. The typing experience sucks and the light goes out too quickly. Like the title mentions can you recommend a keyboard that is well lit, small and has the "laptop style" keys? I see people ranting and raving about mechanical keyboards yet I'm assuming they are like the old IBM PS/2 type keyboards which are super noisy. This thread is part of my research so thank you. Also if the keyboard is NOT bluetooth that will be a plus since bluetooth just seems to suck.



Ideally I would like to spend around $50 but if I can get a keyboard that will last me the next 5 years for $100 I do not mind paying for a good quality keyboards. I'm not a gamer yet type a lot. Thank you!