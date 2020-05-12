Looking for a HP LTO-4 tape drive docment

Hi all:
I recently purchased an HP AJ042A (LTO-4 1840)tape drive with reasonable price, it's new HP spare but it's out of warranty, and now it has a self-test error, the TAPE and DRIVE LED are keep flashing at the same time. I need an HP document, the name is: "Hardware Integration Guide, volume 1 of the HP LTO Ultrium Technical Reference Manual"
There are 5 volumes of this series document. I have found the other 4 volumes, but I cannot find the first volume anyway, including searching in hp.com and hpe.com and google.com. I spent few hours searching for it but nothing founded. Can someone help me find this document? It is very useful to me. I will be very grateful.
The other volume I was found in oracle.com, follow url is one of them (Vol5) https://docs.oracle.com/cd/E21429_01/en/CRCM2527/CRCM2527.pdf
Thank you very much.
