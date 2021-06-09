Looking for a high power efficiency POE Switch. Do they exist?

I'm looking for a high power efficiency PoE switch, which is something the switch manufacturers don't seem to emphasize in their marketing. I'm thinking something along the lines of a 90+ Titanium Power supply efficiency - ~95% efficient at 50% load. I'd be looking at something around a 12 port switch with 8w / port.
The reason I'm looking for something high power efficiency is that I'm running distributed computing on a stack of raspberry pis. See below for the thread on the topic:
https://hardforum.com/threads/distributed-computing-on-raspberry-pi.1997998/
Generally speaking, the cell phone power supplies suck when it comes to power efficiency and are anywhere from 65% to 80% efficient. Raspberry Pis have the possibility to be the most efficient way to run these projects on a per watt basis, but realistically its going to require higher efficiency power supplies than what you can buy from cell phone chargers. I'm thinking a PoE switch may be the way to go, if someone makes a high efficiency one, AND it isn't so expensive that I might as well go buy another 5950 and put it in eco mode.
Thoughts and suggestions?
The reason I'm looking for something high power efficiency is that I'm running distributed computing on a stack of raspberry pis. See below for the thread on the topic:
https://hardforum.com/threads/distributed-computing-on-raspberry-pi.1997998/
Generally speaking, the cell phone power supplies suck when it comes to power efficiency and are anywhere from 65% to 80% efficient. Raspberry Pis have the possibility to be the most efficient way to run these projects on a per watt basis, but realistically its going to require higher efficiency power supplies than what you can buy from cell phone chargers. I'm thinking a PoE switch may be the way to go, if someone makes a high efficiency one, AND it isn't so expensive that I might as well go buy another 5950 and put it in eco mode.
Thoughts and suggestions?