Looking for a good wired->wireless bridge device - not Brostrend garbage.

I'm trying very hard to avoid buying an additional Orbi satellite, as I don't need one for more wifi coverage - I need to convert a wired only device to wireless, running an OS that has no support for wireless networking in any fashion (TrueNAS running PFSense as a bhyve VM). I bought https://www.amazon.com/BrosTrend-600Mbps-Adapter-Wireless-WNA016/dp/B0118SPFCK - which is unfortunately complete junk (crashes the entire mesh network every hour or so once active, even if nothing is attached to it) - on top of that, having 800mbs wireless is pointless when your ethernet port is 10/100 - which is a freaking JOKE in 2022.
Short of buying another orbi - anyone know of a similar device that doesn't suck?
