Looking for a good wired->wireless bridge device - not Brostrend garbage.

L

lopoetve

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
33,047
I'm trying very hard to avoid buying an additional Orbi satellite, as I don't need one for more wifi coverage - I need to convert a wired only device to wireless, running an OS that has no support for wireless networking in any fashion (TrueNAS running PFSense as a bhyve VM). I bought https://www.amazon.com/BrosTrend-600Mbps-Adapter-Wireless-WNA016/dp/B0118SPFCK - which is unfortunately complete junk (crashes the entire mesh network every hour or so once active, even if nothing is attached to it) - on top of that, having 800mbs wireless is pointless when your ethernet port is 10/100 - which is a freaking JOKE in 2022.

Short of buying another orbi - anyone know of a similar device that doesn't suck?
 
T

toast0

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
2,060
Most any decent wireless router can run as a router, an access point, or a client. You'd usually set that during initial setup. Anything openwrt can do it for sure. I haven't personally run anything in client mode in a long time though, so no specific recomendations, but maybe you've got a router you used before your orbi setup?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top