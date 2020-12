I managed to land one of those shiny new NVidia cards, so now I'm looking to see what it can do. The CoD game that came with it isn't my thing. I mostly play RPGs and strategy games, but like adventure and puzzle games once in a while and I'm kind of in the mood for one. Anyone have any suggestions on what's good and pretty? Bonus if it supports ray tracing. Shadow of the Tomb Raider seems like the obvious one, but any other suggestions?