Hi,
I'm looking for a good 1800 compact keyboard like the MasterKeys Pro M and if there is one in low profile that would be even better.
I'm now using a Keyboard without a Number Pad. But that's a problem because some programs or games have options binded to the Number Pad. And i even came across a Game Mod that had 2 options hard-coded to the Number Pad.
After a while i came to the conclusion that it's a better to have a compact Keyboard were i can easy toggle all the Windows Keys to avoid any of those problems.
And since i use my PC also from a sofa on a 65" display a full sized keyboard isn't a very good option, either.
I also don't understand way so many TKL layout even exits, when you can have a keyboard layout with almost the same size where you can easily toggle all the windows keys and still have a Number Pad. There would be even space with this layout to add 2-4 more separate Macro keys at the top right corner.
