Looking for a cheap 2 in 1 (options?)

Looking for a dedicated tablet or 2 in 1 to run TechStream

Been using my ancient Vaio TX series running XP, but it's a bit slow and I'd prefer sumthin with a touch screen

Basic requirements

Windows 10
64-Bit
Intel or AMD processor: 1.5 GHz or higher
Full Sized USB Port
Memory (RAM): 1GB or higher
Hard Drive Space: 2 GB or more


What's my cheapest option out there?

I was looking at an RCA Cambio, but it turned out to be 32-Bit
 
