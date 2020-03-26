Looking for a cheap 2 in 1 (options?)

Looking for a dedicated tablet or 2 in 1 to run TechStreamBeen using my ancient Vaio TX series running XP, but it's a bit slow and I'd prefer sumthin with a touch screenBasic requirementsWindows 1064-BitIntel or AMD processor: 1.5 GHz or higherFull Sized USB PortMemory (RAM): 1GB or higherHard Drive Space: 2 GB or moreWhat's my cheapest option out there?I was looking at an RCA Cambio, but it turned out to be 32-Bit