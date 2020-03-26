Looking for a cheap 2 in 1 (options?)

98 SNAKE EATER
Weaksauce
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 73
Looking for a dedicated tablet or 2 in 1 to run TechStream
Been using my ancient Vaio TX series running XP, but it's a bit slow and I'd prefer sumthin with a touch screen
Basic requirements
Windows 10
64-Bit
Intel or AMD processor: 1.5 GHz or higher
Full Sized USB Port
Memory (RAM): 1GB or higher
Hard Drive Space: 2 GB or more
What's my cheapest option out there?
I was looking at an RCA Cambio, but it turned out to be 32-Bit
