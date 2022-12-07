Looking for a bluetooth speaker that can have a cutom logo, bought in bulk, and good quality

Undercover_Man
[H]ard Surgeon
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2010
- Messages
- 1,290
So you know those promotional company freebies and giveaways that have the company brand on them? I'm looking for a good quality bluetooth speaker that can be bought in bulk and branded with a logo.
Has anyone noticed at least a decent speaker that you got from a company promotion? Yah I know most kinda suck, but I've also seen a couple actually be decent to good quality for what it is.I just never got the brand names of them.
