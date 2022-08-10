Looking for a BIG laptop 18+ inches

IceDigger
[H]F Junkie
I have a client who is looking for an 18"+ laptop and I am having one helluva time finding one.
Last giant one I know of is the MSI GT83 but that ones pretty old now.
Any clues to a more modern one or are they just not made anymore.
Even a custom find. Client doesn't care about money
