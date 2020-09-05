Looking for a better way to control 12 fans for my water loop, Aquacomputer Quadro?

I have an older setup with a Laing D5-38/810N pump so no PWM for the pump or for the 12 D1225C12B Gentle Typhoon fans that I have as their three pin. Just looking for a way to control all the fans and was thinking I could get the Aquacomputer Quadro with the in line Aquacomputer Temperature Sensor Internal/External Thread G1/4 (53219) and the Aquacomputer SPLITTY9 to control the existing fans and not have to replace them all with four pin PWN fans. The SPLITTY9 says it can control three or four pin fans but I'm not exactly sure what it does with the three pin fans. I have three case fans and three fans on each of the 3x120 rads. Would I need a SPLITTY9 for each channel or can one channel run all nine fans and then I could put the three case fans on the other three channels?Right now I just have a 5 and ¼” bay with 12 manual pots and just set them so I can't hear them but on occasion when I'm playing a game for a while I don't notice how hot it's getting and then need to manually turn up the fans.