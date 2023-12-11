Looking for a 3D Printing Service

I scanned through, and searched, and didn't see anything discussing printing services. But I know they exist, so wanted some feedback from the [H] crowd. I've been considering a printer myself, but I have a project (for family) that has a short timeline, and I don't expect to have time to buy+get up to speed in time.
Anyway, can anyone recommend a service that could take fairly simple flat drawings and build a 3D model & print it to scale? The real life thing is the size of a car, and I want something the size of an RC car. This thing has a patent, so some level of explicit confidentiality or NDA would be super duper.
Any info is appreciated, whether direct use, or by-reputation.
-bZj
