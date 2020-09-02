Looking for a 27" gaming monitor for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

So, just what title implies. I am looking for a gaming monitor that will work well with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080. My budget is ~$500, but I could go a little higher for something really great.



I have heard good things about the following monitors:



LG 27GL850



ASUS TUF VG27AQ



ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q



I am leaning towards the LG. Suggestions about any other monitors are very welcome.



I appreciate any advice!



~Tony