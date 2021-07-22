Looking for a 27" 1440p 144hz monitor that 'ticks all the boxes'+ sRGB clamp. Does it exist?

What I'm looking for is a fairly color accurate monitor that has an sRGB clamp that can be used for gaming. Not looking for 170hz + monitors as those appear to have bad 60hz response times (I still game some at 60hz, Dark Souls player primarily, which is capped at 60hz and likely will always be, but dont want to be stuck at 60hz for everything). *THE* reason I got the MSI is because of the input lag/response times @60hz as they are some of the best. I can deal with a little slower response times at the cost of an sRGB clamp. Heck, I gamed on a 30ms input lag NEC for over 10 yrs so its not THAT big of a deal, as long as everything isnt blurring everywhere when moving around.



Recently I picked up the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD and while it ticks MOST of the boxes, the one that matters most that I didn't think about was the lack of sRGB clamp. Ever after several calibations, the reds are still oversaturated, and anything on the web/youtube that isnt using wide gamut looks overblown. This does not happen on my NEC or Dell.



I've looked at so many monitors, from displayninja.com, rtings.com, hardwareunboxed.com, tftcenteral.com, all had some deal breaking issue: bad black uniformity, really low contrast ratio, blacks look grey, etc., the MSI is the one that ticked all the boxes except the one that literally mattered most.



So I may return it, if I can't find something equally as good but with an sRGB clamp. It seems the only real options for what i'm asking for is a higher end 4k monitor, and thats unfortunately out of the question as I dont have a video card that will push 4k at acceptable frame rates (RTX 2080). If video cards were actually available, I would have already went the 4k monitor route as those seem to be the only monitors manufacturers care about, even though the demand is more, better, 2k monitors.



Thoughts or other monitor suggestions? It seems what i'm asking for is unavailable, and if it is, only at 60hz.