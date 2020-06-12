Looking for a 15-17" Lenovo or Dell laptop with a trackpoint/pointing stick, Intel 4000-series or newer, Grade A condition

Gigantopithecus
I'll pay via PayPal and my 348-0-0 Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Here's what I'm looking for - all of these are MUST-HAVES:
- Model with a trackpoint or pointing stick.
- Intel CPU that's 4000-series or more recent.
- Grade A condition: minor, light scuffs to the chassis are OK, but that's it. Has to be clean, from a non-smoking environment, the keyboard deck and screen in particular need to be really nice. Key wear from regular use is OK, though.
- 1600x900 resolution or better (i.e., no 1333x768 screens, please)
- 15" or 17" screen
- Fully functional - no dead USB ports, no janky fans, etc.
Here are nice-to-haves:
- Able to install both an SSD and 2.5" HDD
- Fresh/newer battery
- A regular HDMI port
Not interested in current-gen hardware - otherwise I'd just go buy current-gen hardware!
Shipping is to 72916.
Thanks!
