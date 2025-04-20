  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
looking for 55 inch TV for watching online streaming and gaming

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,154
I am looking for a 55 inch TV best suited for watching online streaming channels and games. Few things into mind.
1. The picture quality should be really amazing so that it looks as much realistic and possible
2. Amazing vibrant color
3. I would prefer Dolby Vision, but HDR 10 is fine too
4. Refresh rate preferably 144Hz but I am ok with 120.
5. I don't need good inbuilt speakers because I will be connecting the TV with Sonos Era 100 stereo pair.

Talking about budget, my preference is $800 to $1000. Worst case scenario I can spend $1500 for Sony Bravia 7
 
