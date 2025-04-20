looking for 55 inch TV for watching online streaming and gaming

maverick786us
I am looking for a 55 inch TV best suited for watching online streaming channels and games. Few things into mind.
1. The picture quality should be really amazing so that it looks as much realistic and possible
2. Amazing vibrant color
3. I would prefer Dolby Vision, but HDR 10 is fine too
4. Refresh rate preferably 144Hz but I am ok with 120.
5. I don't need good inbuilt speakers because I will be connecting the TV with Sonos Era 100 stereo pair.
Talking about budget, my preference is $800 to $1000. Worst case scenario I can spend $1500 for Sony Bravia 7
