looking for 4U rack case: E-ATX, GPU, ATX PSU, 140mm fans

I am looking for a rack case with enough room for an E-ATX motherboard, GPU, standard ATX PSU, at least 4U, and ideally 140mm fans (120mm could also work).
Does this case exist? I've looked hard for this but can't find something that checks all these boxes. As a last resort I could have Protocase make one, but it's going to cost ~2k. I'll do that if I have to, but I'd rather not.
3x 140mm fans can fit across a rack mounted chassis, this guy did it.
This video shows an Inwin 400. It fits E-ATX but it's all 80mm fans and I'd have to majorly hack up the case. I don't actually need HDD bays.
