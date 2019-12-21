Looking for 4K display with non-dull image typical of matte displays

I just got my new system build together, and unfortunately my RTX 2070 Super does not have DVI so I am looking at having to replace my beloved Achieva Shimian 27" 2560 x 1440 monitor. I can buy a powered DVI to display port adapter, but it is going to cost about $185 CDN so I am looking to see what else is out there for new monitors. My problem is I absolutely despise the dead, lifeless, dull colors of the non-glossy displays. I have never seen one that matches the punch and vibrance of my trusty Achieva. I am just wondering if there is any 4K display that I might have missed that doesn't have the dreadful, flat looking image typical of the other matte displays. Price is not an option if I can find something that doesn't look horrid. Size wise, I would be looking for 30" plus if I am going 4k.

