Looking for 4K display with non-dull image typical of matte displays

Discussion in 'Displays' started by loafer87gt, Dec 6, 2019.

  1. Dec 6, 2019 #1
    loafer87gt

    loafer87gt Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    413
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2005
    I just got my new system build together, and unfortunately my RTX 2070 Super does not have DVI so I am looking at having to replace my beloved Achieva Shimian 27" 2560 x 1440 monitor. I can buy a powered DVI to display port adapter, but it is going to cost about $185 CDN so I am looking to see what else is out there for new monitors. My problem is I absolutely despise the dead, lifeless, dull colors of the non-glossy displays. I have never seen one that matches the punch and vibrance of my trusty Achieva. I am just wondering if there is any 4K display that I might have missed that doesn't have the dreadful, flat looking image typical of the other matte displays. Price is not an option if I can find something that doesn't look horrid. Size wise, I would be looking for 30" plus if I am going 4k.
     
    loafer87gt, Dec 6, 2019
    loafer87gt, Dec 6, 2019
    #1
    MelonSplitter likes this.
  2. Dec 6, 2019 #2
    Zinn

    Zinn Pronouns: ze, zis, zit

    Messages:
    2,471
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2010
    I'm not sure what you're talking about really. I've been using various matte Dell and Asus displays over the years and mostly haven't been perturbed by "dull" or "lifeless" image quality. Adjectives like that are really hard to qualify, it sounds really like a matter of personal preference.

    Do you have a Microcenter nearby? They have nice showroom-style presentation for various displays. You can probably find something relatively modern that doesn't have a "lifeless" image.

    Or you can buy the Dell 8K display (which is glossy) and use Nvidia's new 1:1 pixel mapping feature to run it at 4K or 1080p without a reduction in pixel fidelity in games.
     
    Zinn, Dec 6, 2019
    Zinn, Dec 6, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 7, 2019 #3
    loafer87gt

    loafer87gt Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    413
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2005
    Thanks for the reply. I've looked at our local computer stores, and I haven't found a single matte display that I like. They all just look so lifeless compared to a glossy display. I can't figure out why when TV and Smartphone manufacturers choose glossy displays for the superior image quality, why monitor manufacturers seem to be stuck in the dark ages and use the heavy anti-glare that kills image quality by muting the colors and adding a layer of graininess to the image. It looks like I might either have to splurge for the $180 for the adapter, or go back to my old 1070 with DVI on my new build to keep the same image quality as I currently have. I might go looking at TV's tomorrow and see if there are any smaller units that have better image quality than the matte monitors.
     
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 7, 2019 #4
    MelonSplitter

    MelonSplitter Gawd

    Messages:
    864
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2006
    I know exactly what you mean.
    It is a matter of preference, which I also prefer. I know exactly what you mean and how you feel about using a glossy screen. Even just looking at the matte finish on my monitor when it's off bores and depresses me. Lol
     
    MelonSplitter, Dec 7, 2019
    MelonSplitter, Dec 7, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 7, 2019 #5
    pippenainteasy

    pippenainteasy Gawd

    Messages:
    632
    Joined:
    May 20, 2016
    Most large 4K monitors are going to be semi-glossy, just the level of "matte-ness" will vary. Generally Acer and LG will have the least matte grain with their semi-glossy displays, Samsung is usually pretty bad.
     
    pippenainteasy, Dec 7, 2019
    pippenainteasy, Dec 7, 2019
    #5
  6. Dec 7, 2019 #6
    loafer87gt

    loafer87gt Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    413
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2005
    Found a gem! Went out monitor shopping today, and initially brought home a Asus ROG Swift PG279 to get it home and find the screen had a horrible gradient which went from clean white at the bottom, to a yellow at the top of the screen. Reading online it seemed like quality control is a bit of an issue with these panels, and I did't feel like taking a chance on a second unit. One of the forums recommended the Gigabyte Aorus F127Q-P 165 Hz G-Sync HDR monitor and it is absolutely stunning. I dare say the picture is even more clear than my Achieva Shimian, and G-Synch is something that I feel that I have been missing out on and could not go back again. Anyways, the panel is absolutely perfect. Zero backlighting leak, very deep blacks, and very rich colors out of the box. Colors were great out of the box as well as I can barely see any difference between my calibrated profile and the factory defaults. Plus, it was $150 less than the Asus model. One question I do have now though is, is the HDR mode kind screwy in Windows? When I enable it everything becomes jagged and wonky looking. If I did want to try out the HDR mode in any games, do I have to enable this in Windows, or is it controlled by the game itself?
     
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 7, 2019 #7
    loafer87gt

    loafer87gt Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    413
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2005
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    loafer87gt, Dec 7, 2019
    #7
  8. Dec 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM #8
    Zinn

    Zinn Pronouns: ze, zis, zit

    Messages:
    2,471
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2010
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM
    #8