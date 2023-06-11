Looking for 4-7 port Powered USB 3.x Hub for fast charging as well as data!

Diablo2K
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2000
- Messages
- 6,703
I am looking for a USB 3.x Powered Hub that can do both fast charging and pass data. I can find either/or but not one that does both. I am currently using this hub (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07G8CMR18/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1) and it has worked ok, but it only has a 2.4 amp charge limit. I really don't want to increase the clutter on my desk by having to use 2 separate devices.
I don't currently require it but I would really like to get something that can do at least 100 watts for future use as more and more hardware is requiring it.
Also maybe a hub with both USB-A and USB-C and the Data source can be Either A or C but I think C would be better as A is fading away as time goes by.
Thanks in Advance!
