Looking for 32" monitor suggestions (mainly for graphics work)

I use 3 monitors, a main central and left and right side monitors that are rotated vertically.

The main is an old Dell 3008WFP that has served me well for ~11 years.

The side monitors are Acer EB321HQU Cbidpx 31.5" WQHD that I got last year, I've been happy with those as side monitors.



The Dell I want to replace is a 30" monitor, and I was hoping to go with something closer to 34".

Unfortunately, it seems that anything at that size is Ultra wide, and I don't want that.

Just looking for another 16:9 monitor. And then size seems to jump up to 42", which is too big.



I do a lot of 3D work and Photoshop etc, and although I game a fair amount, I am not a "competitive" gamer and I don't play a lot of FPS, so am not too concerned about refresh rates.

60Hz would probably be fine, although I wouldn't object to higher rates.



Since I'm going over 30", will probably get 4k.

I'm not too concerned with HDR or 10 bit at this point.



Looking online, I'm seeing the likes of these that I am considering:



Samsung UH850

ViewSonic VP3268-4K

LG 32UN500-W



I'd like to stay under $750.00



Any recommendations of others I might want to look at?



Thanks