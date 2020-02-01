Looking for 27" 1440p monitor for mixed use. Trying to decide between three options

So I am looking at upgrading my display setup to two 1440p 27" monitors but I am having some difficulties in deciding between my options.

Use - 75% Office Work, 25% Games (almost all RPG's and strategy games)

After doing some research this is kinda what I've narrowed the options down to:

Dell U2717D $263
Benq PD2700Q $299
Lenovo y27q-20 (same panel as LG 27GL850) $396

My question does my use case warrant the price increase to the gaming monitor (which everyone seems to be a big fan of) or would I see little or no downside with either the Dell or Benq. Stuff like stand quality doesn't really matter I as will be VESA Mounting them.

Thanks for any Feedback!
 
