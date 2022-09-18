looking bad on front of wife (and can't connect Roku stick to any wireless network)

My router is a Netgear X6 8000, updated to V1.0.4.84_10.1.84. the latest available firmware. I have the router configured with SSIDs for 2.4, 5.0 (1) and 5.0 (2). FYI: this router has two independent 5.0 radios. Security is WPA2-PSK [AES] on all wireless networks.

At present, the router supports connections to 3 laptops, 2 iphones, 2 iPads, plus a connection down several months ago to the 5.0 network with the "downstairs TV" Roku stick.

Our "upstairs TV" Roku stick used to work with connections to the 5.0 network, but no longer.

I use the same very complex password for all wireless networks, to simplify configuration just a bit. But it's still a real hassle to enter this password using the Roku password interface, just saying.

To the current "upstairs TV Roku stick, despite numerous attempts to enter the network password. Again, this Roku stick used to be able to connect to the 5.0 network.

I changed the channel for the 5.0 (2) network.

So I got a newer Roku stick with 4K support. This Roku stick is intended for the "upstairs" TV, and has "better Wifi support" built into the power connector cable, and plugged that in to the downstairs TV, separate by maybe 10 feet from the router. Plugged into the downstairs TV, signal strength is excellent, so I thought that I could eliminate latency/timeout issues.

I got a TP-Link Range Extender RE550, and created an _EXT SSID for just the 5.0 (2) network. The RE550 was plugged into an outlet less than 10 feet from the downstairs TV.

So I am extremely frustrated and desperate, and embarrassed on front of my wife, who used to think that I was the master of all things tech in our house.If something is not clear in this post, please tell me and I'll reply right away. I'm getting email alerts for this thread.However, I cannot establish a password protected WiFi connection:I have stared and stared and stared again at my Netgear Advanced configuration screens for a really long time, and I can't see any reason why the new network connections aren't accepted.Exactly where do I go from here? If the RE550 doesn't improve the upstairs TV Roku stick performance, then I want to return it to Amazon.Long term, I want to go with a MoCA network but post-Covid issues prevent me right now from doing work under the house to replace the very old splitters, etc. The RE550 is intended as a stopgap.