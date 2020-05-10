Looking at the original Apollo 12 code listing (and the 1202 fix)

erek
This is some awesome stuff! I love the Apollo era!
"Mike Stewart recently acquired the original source code listing of Apollo 12, that he had been working on for years. In this longish video, he gives us a glimpse of what's inside, including the software fix for the infamous 1202 errors. The scan of the listing has been made available to all right here, thanks to Mike's dedication and the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/luminary1... The clean, hand-recovered, checked and known-to-recompile code derived from this listing is available here, also the master work of Mike Stewart: https://www.ibiblio.org/apollo/listin..."
