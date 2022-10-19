Looking at GTX 4090 upgrade - will an AIO card work in my system with current case and existing 360 AIO

Hello. I'm looking to upgrade my current 6900XT to a new GTX 4090. In looking at the cards available I'm trying to understand if I can look at any of the AIO cooling based cards like the MSI SUPRIM Liquid X.
Here's a link to my original build post from earlier this year. There is a current picture below. Note: I don't overclock and not really interested to.
I have a Lian Li Lancool II RGB Mesh case (moved my original Lancool II Mesh performance to another system). I am currently using an 360 AIO (Cooler Master ML360R) on my AMD 5950x and there is room at the top of the case for a 240 AIO.
I don't know if I will run into issues with airflow if I go with an AIO video card with my current setup. Any pointers, tips and suggestions welcome. At the end of the day I want to upgrade to a GTX 4090 - if it is standard card cooling or AIO I don't really care.
Thanks!
