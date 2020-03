Honestly, this isn't a bad time to buy used. People are going to expect next gen parts soon, but with the COVID-19 stuff, it will all be delayed. You might get a deal from someone expecting an upgrade soon only for them to realize it's 6 months out.



I've also had good luck with the 5700 to 5700XT bios mod. It doesn't unlock any extra shaders but it does unlock the power and boost. You get within 2-3% of an actual 5700XT for $50-60 less.