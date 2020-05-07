[Looking] AGP card that runs on Win10

I've read a few articles on Google about it, this machine will NOT be gaming just acting as a file server. Right now the machine is running Win7 which plainly has to go. I am not in a position to upgrade the box, but looking for an AGP card win10 will accept.

Anyone done it? Selling the AGP card that did it? Have one that will do it?

Chris

heatware:kittmaster
 
Helpful tip for you: Any AGP or PCI graphics card supporting DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver will work. However, specific (optimized) driver implementation wildly varies and could go unsupported/break at any time due to Windows Updates with the various builds of Win10.
 
Does this include the latest 1909? My installer is setup to use that image. I recall at the time when win10 first game out, the install flagged my existing card and wouldn't install, since they allowed older hardware, I figured this would be a good candidate for upgrade. I don't use it much, but when I do, it's for archival storage on my LAN for permanent retention. Thanks for the tip on the card, I'll see what may work.
 
