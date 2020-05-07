[Looking] AGP card that runs on Win10

kittmaster
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2004
- Messages
- 240
I've read a few articles on Google about it, this machine will NOT be gaming just acting as a file server. Right now the machine is running Win7 which plainly has to go. I am not in a position to upgrade the box, but looking for an AGP card win10 will accept.
Anyone done it? Selling the AGP card that did it? Have one that will do it?
Thanks,
Chris
heatware:kittmaster
