Look at the 4080 launch price chart compared to the last 8 launches omg wow

Nvidia is embarrassing and blatantly disrespectful. Look at this abhorrent launch price. Greed has blinded them because they are a "business" & they "will charge what the consumer will pay" practice is disgusting. Apparently there are 4080s all over the world sitting in stock on shelves because no, we won't pay what you ask. At least not unless some people want to flush money down the toilet. Definitely not for the value conscious consumer or else you are wasting money for poor value.