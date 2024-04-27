longer than normal bootup times from power off - cause for concern for NVMe drive?

Well, sorry to add to your misery, I can tell you that the last rig I worked on a few weeks ago, had the same drive in it, and was brought to me because it suddenly failed to boot, seemingly for no reason.....I went thru a few hours of diagnostics using various apps & test processes, after booting the machine from another drive that I keep just for these situations....but no joy there eitherFortunately the client had a recent back up of all their apps & important files, so I wiped the drive clean using multi-pass zeroing & then copied some random small files to it, which appeared to complete successfully, but the files could not be found anywhere.Even after all that, the drive would not show up in disk mgmt or my partitioning apps to be initialized....so I chucked it & sold the person a new 850X, upon which I installed W10Pro and used to restore everything from his back-up....and since then, nottaproblemo whatsoever