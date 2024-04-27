longer than normal bootup times from power off - cause for concern for NVMe drive?

The drive is a Sabrent Rocket 1TB PCIE-4, purchased around April, 2020 with 6800 total power on hours, per HD Sentinel Pro. It started out life in an ASUS X570e motherboard, then was moved over to an ASUS X670e motherboard (with no real issues).
Sometimes when I turn on the system from power off, I hear the "speaker ping" sound pretty quickly, but then it takes longer than normal for me to get to the multi-boot menu. From that point on, boot process is normal. Stable operating temp is 45 C, health is 100%. I'm no expert on SMART parameters, but it all looks OK to me.
Once a Muskkin SSD drive failed on me without warning, and I certainly don't want this drive to fail like that. What should I look out for? Is there a case for replacing the drive based on age or power-on hours? I would probably replace this drive with a 4TB drive, so I can replace one of the spinning rust drives in my system.
