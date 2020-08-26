Longer Drain Line - did I make a mistake?

So built my first WC loop in 15+ years just recently - waiting to make sure I got the final leak taken care of (intermittent around the thermal sensor, I believe) - I added a drain line off the side of the res, but to make sure it was easy to drain, I actually made it a ~line~ - probably a good 8" of soft-tube looped into the back of the O11, with the ball valve on the end (drop it into a container, turn valve, boom).

Looking at all the builds, I seem to be the only one who has done this. Is it bad? Should I redo it? Fitting it in on the res seemed hard with the clearances, so I figured stick it out there... Ignore the tissue, that's my "pull out after a week to make sure leak is actually fixed" tester :p


Stagnant water can have ill effects. It’s unlikely you’ll have any problems other than maybe needing to drain it from time to time if something begins to grow. It’s not a bad idea.
 
Yea, stagnant water was a primary driver behind the whole ek plating issue. Personally I don't ever waste any effort on drain lines because they don't work. Water still gets trapped anyways regardless.

Use a QDCs and then make two short sections with matching QDCs on one end of each piece. Point one to a bucket and with the other blow into it hard or use a datavac like I have for a decade and blow that water out.
 
I don't see any issue, though I would have put the ball valve further up, only so I don't have to deal with it in a catch container. You could put a plug or pinch on the tube to avoid any drips.

I like QDCs at the blocks, but they are both pricey and bulky.
 
Bulk was the issues - I tried to get them on a few places but those things are freaking HUGE (especially on the video card; would have been lower than the lower rad in the end!).
Yeah, and I'm using a good premix - figured I'd be flushing every 2 years or so, unless I saw something start growing :)
 
