Longer Drain Line - did I make a mistake?

So built my first WC loop in 15+ years just recently - waiting to make sure I got the final leak taken care of (intermittent around the thermal sensor, I believe) - I added a drain line off the side of the res, but to make sure it was easy to drain, I actually made it a ~line~ - probably a good 8" of soft-tube looped into the back of the O11, with the ball valve on the end (drop it into a container, turn valve, boom).Looking at all the builds, I seem to be the only one who has done this. Is it bad? Should I redo it? Fitting it in on the res seemed hard with the clearances, so I figured stick it out there... Ignore the tissue, that's my "pull out after a week to make sure leak is actually fixed" tester