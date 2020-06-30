Long time pc gamer that loves pcs but age makes me like consoles now

I just wanted to make a post for us 45 year old guys here. I have gamed on pcs since 1990. BBS days and before that since the early 80s. After sitting hunched over in an office chair and upright at my computer with my nice keyboard and mouse and office chair and slammin system. To me now, nothing beats a really nice big ass TV with hot tech and a good console game. Sitting on my couch with a beer in my hand totally comfortable. I know pcs are more powerful but at my age. Comfort and contentment is coming through.



There is just something about sitting on a couch with your legs up with a cold beer and relaxing that a desk and office chair will never replace.



And I am die hard pc master race guy. But I do appreciate a nice TV with the new consoles coming out. Age I guess.