Long time Intel user converted. Looking for a board for the new gpus and cpus

I have not done an amd cpu ever in my life and am incredibly weary on giving this a go as I usually build one rig a decade. Though given intel's recent failures and the new gpus essentially requiring pcie 4.0 to run at full, I'm left with no choice. So I'm giving into the hype and going AMD. Problem is I know nothing about AMD boards or ram. Wouldn't know where to start. Especially with the new power connector on the gpus being released soon. I trust Hardforums and it's userbase above all else as you guys have helped me with every pc related question I've ever had. So with all of that out of the way my question, or rather questions are:



What is the best mobo for the upcoming gpus and new AMD cpus? I'm looking for solid, quality future proofing and ease-of-use performance management as I am a novice when it comes to ocing. My usage will primarily be gaming and video editting. Not any kind of youtuber/streamer, just like to save and edit videos for my own personal collection and for friends.



Same question but for ram as well. Is Trident Z the best of both worlds? I'm looking to go 32 gigs at as fast as speeds as I can get them.



Oh and any suggestions on a PSU? This whole new connector thing has me beyond confused so anyone have an idea on which would be best?



The rest of what I have going into this build:



1x samsung evo 2tb nvme drive.