Long Stored Wii U Consoles Bricked

https://www.swoknews.com/styles/rep...cle_e9079c21-a89f-59a3-abd8-75f850e82670.html
A lot of stories lately about long-stored Wii U's being powered up and being bricked.
I pulled mine out and powered it up and it seems to be working fine, but if you have one in storage you may want to power it on before it's too late.
If you have a Wii U and not sure what it's good for, check this out...
