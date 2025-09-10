  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Long Shot Gigabyte Z790 issue

D

DooLocsta

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 26, 2005
Messages
1,932
I have tried to use Google with no luck. I am having an issue trying to update the bios on a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master rev. 1.0. I know I have the correct bios downloaded but it fails each time it tries the update. I think this is related to another issue I have with this setup. When I shut down the computer, it clicks back on for maybe less than a second and then right back off. To get the machine to boot again I have to hold the power button down and it will start without any issues but of course no bios update.

I have tried Q-Flash as well with no luck, it won't start. This is in a full loop so it is a bit of a hassle to remove parts other than the memory. If I have to I will drain the loop and start pulling parts, but wanted to check in here just in case I am missing something that maybe one of you have ran into before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top