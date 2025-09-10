Long Shot Gigabyte Z790 issue

I have tried to use Google with no luck. I am having an issue trying to update the bios on a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master rev. 1.0. I know I have the correct bios downloaded but it fails each time it tries the update. I think this is related to another issue I have with this setup. When I shut down the computer, it clicks back on for maybe less than a second and then right back off. To get the machine to boot again I have to hold the power button down and it will start without any issues but of course no bios update.



I have tried Q-Flash as well with no luck, it won't start. This is in a full loop so it is a bit of a hassle to remove parts other than the memory. If I have to I will drain the loop and start pulling parts, but wanted to check in here just in case I am missing something that maybe one of you have ran into before.