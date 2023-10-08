Long overdue budget build. What to buy now vs cyber monday?

In the next few months I intend to build a pc to replace my badly outdated i5 4570 previous build.When originally built I had a geforce 8800gt gpu, then went to a 750ti, now a 1060 6gb that I would like to use in the new build until I can find a good deal on a 3060ti or similar.The rest of the old computer is as originally built many years ago and will go to my kids.After a fair amount of research my intended build is as follows-Cpu I5 13400Thermalright assassin x120 coolerMSI PRO B760M-A MotherboardTeamgroup T-Force Vulcan 2x16gb ddr4 3600Crucial P3+ 1TB M2 2280 NVMEMSI MPG A650GF 650w gold 80+ PSUCoolermaster N200 caseWhatever 27 inch monitor is best deal black friday similar to the one saved on part picker is what I'll pick up too.(Also using my old msi 1060 6gb gpu for now along with old mouse, keyboard and speakers)What should I buy now vs what should I hold out for a price drop on?Historical prices show a few things at the lowest they've been in a while so I'm tempted to start picking up a few parts now.What parts should I hold out on to see if they drop for cyber Monday?CPU and ram?Or what should I definitely buy now if they are the lowest in recent price history?