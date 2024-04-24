lol wth read the description of the auction

As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
SCAMMER!!! BEWARE WILL TRY AND SEND YOU A "PICTURE" OF AN ITEM... THINKS EBAY WILL HONOR HIS BS SCAM.. BEWARE OF THIS BOZO
Those are common. Mostly ive seen with video cards and game consoles for years. Some are "selling the box".
the box thing ive seen before, usually for games, so you have a "complete, in box" thats "worth" more..Those are common. Mostly ive seen with video cards and game consoles for years. Some are "selling the box".
Id be fine with fraud and scamming coming with a life sentence or chair lol. Not sure there would be anyone left on fb marketplace though.MF scammers--kill them all!
I was reading the code of Hammurabi yesterday. I think one of the first laws says that if a man accuses another man, the accused must jump into the river and if he drowns the accuser gets all of the accused's property and if he survives the accuser is killed and the accused gets all of his stuff. Not sure if I love the manner of testing, but I would be fine with much harsher punishments.Id be fine with fraud and scamming coming with a life sentence or chair lol. Not sure there would be anyone left on fb marketplace though.