lol... Geforce Experience breaks autohide taskbar on my windows 11 machine

Well... I was getting quite angry for some reason all of the sudden I found that the taskbar would not unhide with any windows open on my primary display (would hide but wouldn't unhide except with non maximized windows or desktop only showing). Taskbar on 2nd monitor hid and unhid as usual.. blah blah SFC DISM ..etc later no joy.. couldnt get taskbar to unhide.



Finally found the answer in some miscrosoft community post... The problem Geforce Experience had FPS counter overlay enabled.... with that enabled it apparently breaks the auto unhide at least windows taskbar feature whether running a 3d application (game) or not.....



I don't know if this affects all machines or just specific machines but mine at least was affected running 21H2 and 22H2



i7-12700K / Z690 Aorus Elite AX / 3070 FE / 32GB Corsair DDR5 5600 and a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD. Running window 11