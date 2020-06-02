Logitech Z625 Speaker System

Would anyone who has had this product like to comment on it? Since I partially killed the line out of my motherboard‘s sound module and the speaker system I currently have is exhibiting problems I am very interested in this product as it has an optical input thus eliminating the need to purchase an internal sound card.



I know I could go down the route of purchasing a DAC unit and headphone amplifier (in addition to external speakers) but at the moment I am leaning towards saving the big purchase for a separate sound system.