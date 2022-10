i have tried the subwoofer by itself it works perfectly sounds really great but as soon as i connect my speakers to the subwoofer controller i can only hear sound from the speakers and the subwoofer not working at all not sure if i need drivers for logitech speakers could not find any at this time ive tried turning off sound enhancements for windows 10 with no luck any one with any type of knowledge on subwoofers would really be appreciated.