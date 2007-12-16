Logitech Z 5500 vs THX Z-5300e

I am in need of some advice. To preface, I am by no means an audiophile - I use onboard (Realtek) sound on my motherboard, and know generally little about audio.
I am looking to upgrade from my aging speakers, and have been looking at the Logitech Z 5500 and the Logitech THX Z-5300e. Basically, I don't really know enough about such things to differentiate between these 2 sets. My last speakers were like $60, so for me this is splurging a bit, and I just don't know what a reasonable upgrade is. Is it worth the extra $ for the 5500s? Would I notice the difference between these using onboard sound? Any general advice greatly appreciated, thanks in advance.
