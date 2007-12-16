Logitech Z 5500 vs THX Z-5300e

I just upgraded from the Z5300's to the Z5500. All I can say is WOW. For $200 these things are awesome. The bass, clarity, highs, lows, mids...all better than the Z5300's by a mile. The bass on my z5300 is there...but it booms and rumbles too much. It was great for gaming, but music was so-so. Don't get me wrong, they were a lot better than any previous computer speakers i've owned.



However, you'll be pleased with the Z5300's, just as I was for over 2 years. Other than the sound improvement, the only reason I bought these were the digital optical input and DTS support for hooking in PS3/Xbox360. Its a sad day indeed when a man's 37" LCD HDTV and surround sound is coveted by his wife more than he does, so I needed a DTS system for my computer...and for cheap/compact.



If you can find the Z5300's for around $100 or so, get 'em. But, if you'll think you'll use the extra inputs the Z5500 offer spring an extra $100. They are definitely worth it.