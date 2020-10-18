Logitech MX518 $19.99 / G203 Lightsync $14.99 at Best Buy

maro
** Oct 29 update: 518 deal is back, also G203 Lightsync is $14.99**
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logitech-g-mx518-wired-optical-gaming-mouse/6427398.p?skuId=6427398
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6409361.p?skuId=6409361
Going by the model # this is the MX518 with the Hero sensor. In-store or curbside pickup. Did not see a shipping option. Irresistable for me at this price...
Don't know much about the 203. Looks like a G Pro but with a Mercury sensor. It's somewhat ambidextrous but not 100% since it does not have side buttons on the right side.
