Logitech MX518 $19.99 / G203 Lightsync $14.99 and more on sale at Best Buy

** Oct 29 update: 518 deal is back, also G203 Lightsync is $14.99 **
** Oct 29 a little while later update: I noticed there are a number of other mouseand keyboard items on sale for a Black Friday weekend promo they're doing. I linked a couple quick standouts but there is more on sale from Corsair, Logitech, Steelseries, Roccat and others (Razer), and not just mouse/kb. Looks like prices good til Sunday. **
MX518: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logitech-g-mx518-wired-optical-gaming-mouse/6427398.p?skuId=6427398
G203: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6409361.p?skuId=6409361
Going by the model # this is the MX518 with the Hero sensor. In-store or curbside pickup. Did not see a shipping option. Irresistable for me at this price...
Don't know much about the 203. Looks like a G Pro but with a Mercury sensor. It's somewhat ambidextrous but not 100% since it does not have side buttons on the right side.
mouse/kb sale items: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?_dyncharset=UTF-8&ks=960&sc=Global&list=y&usc=All+Categories&type=page&id=pcat17071&iht=n&seeAll=&cp=1&browsedCategory=abcat0513000&st=categoryid$abcat0513000&qp=currentoffers_facet=Current Deals~On Sale
$89.99 Corsair K70 RGB: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/corsai...b-back-lighting-black/6298657.p?skuId=6298657
$99.99 G502 wireless: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...th-rgb-lighting-black/6333841.p?skuId=6333841
$59.99 G703: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6333840.p?skuId=6333840
Some decent prices, and not just pc peripherals. I did not browse through everything.
