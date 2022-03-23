Logitech MX Master 3 Driving Me Out of My Mind

Got the MX Master 3 running on my Windows 10 machine. OS and mouse drivers updated fully.



The mouse seemingly "goes to sleep" after 1 second of inactivity. If I keep moving it, scrolling, etc. it works absolutely flawlessly. No input lag, nothing. But, if I stop moving for more than a second at a time, and then try to move it again, there is no input. But then, it's as if the input buffered, and all of the input dumps at once. All of my clicks, movements, scrolls, etc. all will get input, after about a 1 second delay.



As far as I can tell, there is no setting that I can change in any of the Logitech apps to change this sleep time, or to disable it. I literally cannot function like this. I'm working in an office, I transition from typing to scrolling, etc. constantly.



I've also tried the unifying receiver on all 3 channels and different USB ports, and also connected the mouse via Bluetooth. It's the same issue regardless of the input.



I have the MX Master (original) at home, and I've never had this issue, and I absolutely LOVE it. I can't imagine a mouse that is 2 generations newer, to have an issue this glaring.



Please help me...... My sanity depends on it.