Logitech K860 Ergonomic Keyboard - key type? (i.e. what are "Logitech Perfect Stroke switches" ? )

Reading a review, the key type of this board is called 'Logitech Perfect Stroke switches' -- but I can't tell if this is an improved type of key or just another name for bubble / scissor switches. Anyone know?

Side note - I'm a fan of monolithic ergonomic keyboards (with the number pad included & attached), which apparently makes me unusual in ergo adopters. Most 'mechanical switch' ergo keyboards I find are of the split board type, or don't have a number pad at all. Anyone know of a 'standard layout' ergo board with mechanical keys?


(Would be fantastic to find a MS Natural with mechanical keys... but they don't make one)
 
