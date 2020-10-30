Logitech Hero sensor upgraded from 16k DPI to 25k

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
579
First attempt at the news section, forgive me if protocols have not been followed. I searched and did not find anything relevant posted here already. Was not sure if I should post this here or in the mouse section.

It seems the Hero sensor has been upgraded, and it's via software or firmware. Not all Hero sensor mouses (mice?) get it though.

https://blog.logitech.com/2020/09/1...he-industrys-highest-performing-dpi-offering/

I was a little surprised to discover this somewhere else besides [H] Forums. My 518 is not on the list of 'upgraded' mice so I'm unable to confirm or comment on this.

Marketing fluff or legit worthwhile upgrade?
 
TheSlySyl

Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
594
I have a G502 Hero so I might give it a go, haven't installed G Hub in months though because it was constantly causing issues...
 
