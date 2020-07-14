Logitech Harmony Express discontinued, Logitech providing FREE upgrade to Harmony Elite or refund

At the end of September 2020, Logitech will be killing off the Harmony Express remotes and will provide a refund or a FREE upgrade to a Harmony Elite. If you have one and have updated your app, you should get a notification to submit a ticket for your refund or free upgrade. I just bought an Express a few days ago and submitted a request for an upgrade. Today I got a response with a coupon code for their store to buy one for $0. I had to pay $5 for shipping and .46 for sales tax (Kansas), so not a bad deal. This offer is good until the end of the year and the coupon code (if you request a free upgrade, that is) is good until December of next year.I paid $120 plus tax for my Express from Amazon a few days ago and got a Harmony Elite for about $6. The elites go for $350 from Logitech and $270 from Amazon. Once I receive my remote from Logitech I may just send the Express back to Amazon since Logitech didn't request it back.