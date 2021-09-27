Logitech Gaming Keyboard G915 - Blinking Keyboard Lights

dwtjan

My apologies if posting incorrectly. My son-in-law built me a computer. I pretty much gave him free reign. I always thought his keyboard with the keys lighting up in whatever color you wanted was really cool. He is totally into gaming. As part of my custom computer setup, he got me the Logitech gaming keyboard G915 and the Corsair gaming mouse RGP0075. Recently I must have accidentally reset something, as the keyboard lights keep blinking on and off. I have read the manual. For myself, it is of no use whatsoever. I am 70 years old! I know nothing of these things. I understand nothing that I read. I don't want to turn the lights off. I like them on. I just want them to stop blinking! I have to stop typing each time they blink off. I tried one set of instructions which only seemed to change how fast they blinked to finally they were totally off. It is very, very frustrating. My son-in-law does not live in the same town and says he'd need to see what it was doing, which is not happening for I don't know how long! Can anyone tell me how to stop them from blinking? I'd like to have them where they were which was green and on all the time. I'd settle for just on all the time no matter what color! Thank you and my gratitude to anyone that can walk me through this fix, which I am sure is a simple one. IF you know how to do it!
 
Zepher

Zepher

Install the Logitech GHub software if you haven't already and then go into the settings and choose one of the presets or just freestyle and paint the keys whatever color you want,

ghub-settings.jpg
 
Westwood

Westwood

Disclaimer: GHub is by far, the WORST piece of software I have ever used. Utter. Garbage.
 
