Logitech G915 Best Buy $142

Zepher

Zepher

Best Buy has 20% of Select Logitech items when you bring in an old PC accessory to recycle.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...gb-backlighting-black/6360844.p?skuId=6360844
1710117715177.png


These are the current recycle/trade-in programs
https://tradein.bestbuy.com/client/#/current-promotions
 
i got one of these (tactile ver.)

I coulda probably went with a cheaper variant... but its good.
 
I've been using a linear model G915 for a few years and I really like it. IMO, the only real issue is that the various symbols (shift + number keys) don't light up. I still screw those up like 1/2 the time since I don't use 'em all that much.

It's worth noting that the newer versions of Logitech GHub can be a little screwy with the lighting in these, too. You'll want to pop into your device manager and change anything labeled "G915" to the default "USB Composite Device" to avoid any issues with the lighting.
 
Frick BestBuy and that dumb policy. Brought in a old Gateway/AP and the idiots told me that didn't count as a PC accessory.
 
Frick BestBuy and that dumb policy. Brought in an old Gateway/AP and the idiots told me that didn't count as a PC accessory.
I looked at the terms and conditions to see if this would fall under the discretion of a store employee or something.

Routers, modems and gateways are covered under a separate trade-in promotion.

They’d probably have to take any old generic wired mouse that you happened to have sitting around, however…
 
Frick BestBuy and that dumb policy. Brought in a old Gateway/AP and the idiots told me that didn't count as a PC accessory.
I wouldn't call that a PC accessory. Mice, keyboards, speakers, old gaming headsets, usb hub maybe.
A usb cable could be considered a PC accessory, bring in an old one and see.
 
For 20% off, I bet most of us could roll up with a dozen items that should qualify just to be certain.
 
This is a fantastic keyboard. I have one full length and 2 TKL and it's a joy to use. One of the TKL's I use with a Corsair lap pad for my HTPC. It fits snug but works great!
 
Have had 3 of these, all 3 have failed.

To Logitech's credit, the warrantied it however, buy something else.
 
This is a solid price as the G915 and the TKL were fine for their time but there’s better out now imo, and I’m a huge Logitech fan overall.

Micro USB dated this keyboard when it launched and today it’s just downright prehistoric on something you will need to charge once a week or so.

The key caps and travel are more like hybrid laptop keys rather than mechanical desktop keys and they are extremely loose and floaty feeling. The larger keys with risers like space bar, tab, enter etc feel more inconsistent than other keyboards and often vary even between samples of the same keyboard and switch.

The etched letters also tend to flake off on heavily used keys and the smooth tops have a tendency to get an oily sheen compared to other textured keycaps. Keycaps can’t be removed but Logitech warranty is great and they will replace the entire keyboard if you’re still under warranty.

Build quality and weight are great. RGB looks fantastic and still holds up today. Bluetooth and RF via dongle swapping is one of the best features especially if you work from home. Just hit the buttons at the top of the keyboard and swap devices, works great switching between desktop and work laptop. Also works with cell phones.

Every BestBuy I’ve been to has the G915 on display so I’d highly encourage checking one out in person before buying. If you want an alternative and still want Logitech and wireless the G Pro X TKL wireless is better in every way imo. The G715 is also another newer option that comes in a wireless version. But there are definitely more impressive wired keyboards from other brands. I personally have to have wireless and dual source capability now and I prefer to have just 1 peripheral software installed if I can help it, so I stick with Logitech despite their shortcomings when it comes to keyboards. Mice on the other hand, love all my Logitech PowerPlay mice with the current one being the G502 X Plus.
 
charge it once a week?
how?
i haven't charged it since the day i bought it which was 7?? months ago. last time i checked it was still like 70%.

also to the other guy: all my keys light up so idk what you're doing.

edit: even in the picture from OP you see everything has a light.
 
charge it once a week?
how?
i haven't charged it since the day i bought it which was 7?? months ago. last time i checked it was still like 70%.

also to the other guy: all my keys light up so idk what you're doing.

edit: even in the picture from OP you see everything has a light.
He’s talking about the shift/fn symbols for on the number keys, they’re not etched and illuminated.

As for battery life, this is strictly a function of usage and RGB behavior. As I said I also work from home and swap to BT for my laptop so there’s days I’m putting heavy use on my keyboard with 8-10 hours of work and another 5-7 hours of gaming.

I guess I should’ve been more clear that I tend to need to charge it once a week or so due to heavy usage.
 
charge it once a week?
how?
i haven't charged it since the day i bought it which was 7?? months ago. last time i checked it was still like 70%.

also to the other guy: all my keys light up so idk what you're doing.

edit: even in the picture from OP you see everything has a light.
Secondary keys like the ` through = aren't backlit, same as the numpads secondary keys.

In this pic you can see the <>? aren't lit up, actually, it's every secondary key that isn't lit up. (this is my G815, but the 915 should be the same)
IMG_2014.JPEG
 
