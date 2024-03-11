Logitech G915 Best Buy $142

This is a solid price as the G915 and the TKL were fine for their time but there’s better out now imo, and I’m a huge Logitech fan overall.



Micro USB dated this keyboard when it launched and today it’s just downright prehistoric on something you will need to charge once a week or so.



The key caps and travel are more like hybrid laptop keys rather than mechanical desktop keys and they are extremely loose and floaty feeling. The larger keys with risers like space bar, tab, enter etc feel more inconsistent than other keyboards and often vary even between samples of the same keyboard and switch.



The etched letters also tend to flake off on heavily used keys and the smooth tops have a tendency to get an oily sheen compared to other textured keycaps. Keycaps can’t be removed but Logitech warranty is great and they will replace the entire keyboard if you’re still under warranty.



Build quality and weight are great. RGB looks fantastic and still holds up today. Bluetooth and RF via dongle swapping is one of the best features especially if you work from home. Just hit the buttons at the top of the keyboard and swap devices, works great switching between desktop and work laptop. Also works with cell phones.



Every BestBuy I’ve been to has the G915 on display so I’d highly encourage checking one out in person before buying. If you want an alternative and still want Logitech and wireless the G Pro X TKL wireless is better in every way imo. The G715 is also another newer option that comes in a wireless version. But there are definitely more impressive wired keyboards from other brands. I personally have to have wireless and dual source capability now and I prefer to have just 1 peripheral software installed if I can help it, so I stick with Logitech despite their shortcomings when it comes to keyboards. Mice on the other hand, love all my Logitech PowerPlay mice with the current one being the G502 X Plus.