Logitech G915 Best Buy $142

Best Buy has 20% of Select Logitech items when you bring in an old PC accessory to recycle.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...gb-backlighting-black/6360844.p?skuId=6360844
These are the current recycle/trade-in programs
https://tradein.bestbuy.com/client/#/current-promotions
